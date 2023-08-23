Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

"I feel the emotion in the stadium like everybody does," said Gary O'Neil, and it was clear in his face that he had. "When you're four goals down it feels incredibly one-sided. Then you get back in the office and start to go through bits, xG again we were exactly the same, both teams two on the xG as it was at United."

It really was an odd game on Saturday and all the more so after a strong showing, especially in defence, at Manchester United. Brighton outplayed Wolves more than any other team last year, and after Kaoru Mitoma's outstanding goal it seemed they might again. Wolves responded so well that they could have led by half-time. But then the second half started.

'xG' has become one of those new-age footballing terms that is easy to dismiss. I have done so myself, on the grounds that there's only one statistic that counts - just G, as it were. So when O'Neil quoted it after a game like that, I imagined how many fans might react, and I hope I didn't wince.

On reflection, perhaps all he was really saying was that Wolves had an accumulation of good chances, which we all saw. Looking past the technicalities, maybe it is just a modern way of saying the same thing. Wolves had several good chances at 1-0 down and could have changed the tone of the game entirely. This was by no means the same kind of thrashing as the 6-0 game in April.

It was all the more maddening because the forwards - Fabio Silva and Matheus Cunha - did so many things so well. Silva scored goals abroad last season and his pre-season form caused excitement. He didn't score in the Molineux friendlies though, and when his big moment came with a one-on-one, it didn't happen. Cunha was equally sparky, but neither he, nor anyone else, could find the composure until it was all much too late.

Brighton's finishing made a blinding contrast, leaving O'Neil to face the same problem identified by at least two of his predecessors. XG - expected goals - is difficult to apply to Wolves just now, since you wonder if even the forwards themselves expect to score any more, so rare have goals become. It is a painful thought.

So, let's be more optimistic - it may only take one lucky strike to re-inject that confidence. The man that scores it will find they become a big hit with Wolves fans very quickly, and so will O'Neil if he whispers the words that make it happen.