'Leadership is why they bought me'
Wout Faes says he believes Leicester signed him because of his "leadership" qualities and feels the Foxes can start looking up the table.
The 24-year-old defender - signed for £15m in a summer where Wesley Fofana left in a big-money move to Chelsea - feels he has now settled into Premier League life.
Earlier this week former Foxes winger Matt Piper heaped praise on Faes for his recent form, stating the Belgium international has given the club a "lift".
"Leadership is why they bought me," Faes told BBC Sport. "I talk a lot and then I feel involved in the game and the players take it from me. It's natural to me.
"Fofana did a wonderful job at Leicester but this is the start of a new time. Its not that I'm the same player or the same style. For me there's not more pressure to fill for somebody that's gone for lots of money. I just came here and the club knew why they bought me."
Leicester - 18th in the table - have two wins from their last three matches and before facing Everton on Saturday, Faes added: "We've always felt confident and always had quality. The play wasn't bad but we got punished on some mistakes but I feel all the team is now working to keep clean sheets and that's the first step to winning games."