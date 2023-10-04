Former Lionesses midfielder Izzy Christiansen discussing Manchester United's Champions League defeat at home to Galatasaray on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It's like the threads have become loose.

"If you look at Icardi's goal, he's 10 yards off Lindelof and Varane. It's then come back towards them and Amrabat is keeping Icardi onside. The defence have no idea where each other are, or where Icardi is.

"They're asleep and you can pass your way through Manchester United very easily, which makes you wonder why they go long all the time. Yes, it works sometimes because they're trying to play to players' strengths, but if Rashford's not ticking,what's plan B? What's plan C?

"The other teams around them in the Premier League have all got different ways of playing to counteract the opposition.

"I was looking at the body language of the United players after they went 2-1 up and all of a sudden it became positive. Where's the positive body language, the intent, when you lose it and you're trying to get back in the game?

"It's almost like their mindset switches. When they go in front they're all happy, but there's no control. When they're losing it becomes the blame game and negative body language creeps in. They look a completely disjointed team at the moment - and possibly a team of individuals.

"There's a lack of leadership. You've got to pull people through with you and I'm not seeing that at Manchester United at the moment.

"They are creating but how does Ten Hag piece it together so it lasts 90 minutes? At the moment, it's tough times."

