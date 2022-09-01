We asked you where Arsenal still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Kwame: We were so lucky to beat Fulham. What a fightback after being a goal down when Gabriel gave the ball away. Martin Odegaard showed pure leadership to equalise for us and Gabriel made up for his mistake to get our winner. We should sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester. We have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Odegaard in our midfield but we can still use Tielemans.

Tony: Good business that was done early, but we do need a wide player and a midfielder to really push on. Tielemans and Cody Gakpo would be a cracking end to a great window.

Pete: A priority for Arsenal has got to be strengthening that defensive midfield position. Elneny is out injured but wouldn't be starting when Partey is fit but that leaves only a little competition. There were a few stages of last season where Partey coasted so he could do with someone pushing him. Otherwise another option on the wing or as a forward wouldn't hurt, if Gabriel Jesus gets injured.

Will: We have to get a midfielder over the line. Partey is good but made of glass and I don’t know how the Tielemans saga has dragged on this long. A winger is due but it all seems to be very tight-lipped at the club, which is fine, but the signings do need to arrive!