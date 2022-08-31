Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Arsenal are one of the Premier League teams who have a clear strategy when it comes to recruiting players.

They choose young players who have potential and can deal with the intense style of play that Mikel Arteta requires of them.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are players who are more experienced than some of Arsenal’s recruits but crucially they are two players who have worked with the Arsenal manager before, following his time at Manchester City.

As well as those two, the Gunners have brought in goalkeeper Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos.

It’s clear that Arteta has been backed by the board and Arsenal are sitting on top of the Premier League after four games and unbeaten, which shows so far it has been the right decision.

The club will be desperate to get into the Champions League this season after the disappointment of the last campaign and if you speak to anyone at the club they will tell you that.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal make any more signings during the last couple of days of the window. They have been linked with Wolves winger Pedro Neto and also Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

However, if they don’t Arteta will feel he is better equipped to challenge for the top four than he was last season.