Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A quick glance at Everton’s transfer business this summer shows plenty of activity, and yet two main topics have dominated – will Anthony Gordon stay or go, and will the club bring in a new striker or two?

The Gordon situation has been the big saga but, despite all the speculation, the club have maintained all along he’s “an Everton player” and, listening to Frank Lampard reiterate that again last night, it would seem he may, after all, line up against Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton do finally have one striker in with Neal Maupay now signed – but losing Richarlison to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury were big blows.

Defensively Everton have strengthened well. James Tarkowksi, Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady are good additions, while in midfield Dwight McNeil is a decent signing, Amadou Onana has plenty of confidence and Idrissa Gana Gueye looks like he’ll be returning, a player very much familiar with surroundings.

Only time will tell if this has been a good window. It’s been a tough start to the season and getting one striker in has taken a long time but, if Calvert-Lewin returns soon, there’ll be some encouragement to take into the next few months.