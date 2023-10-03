'Frustrating afternoon can't disguise clear signs we are a team on the up'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Given Hibs' habit of scoring goals this season, few people predicted the goalless draw against Dundee that rounded off the week of three home games.

Having seen off St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup on Wednesday night thanks to four second-half goals, Hibs went into Saturday’s match brimming with confidence.

Dundee, though, are a tough nut to crack. Having drawn three of their six Premiership matches prior to Saturday, they had only succumbed to defeat against the league’s current top two Celtic and St Mirren.

An entertaining game saw both sides create chances, David Marshall made two cracking saves to protect Hibs’ clean sheet while Trevor Carson pulled out a player of the match performance to keep our usually potent strikeforce at bay.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Hibs, they registered 23 shots on goal, nine of which were on target, and on another day could have won comfortably but it wasn’t to be. Dundee, for their part, looked a threat on the counter-attack and their dogged defending was rewarded with a point.

There were lots of positives for Hibs, though. It’s now five games unbeaten since Lee Johnson was dismissed and while there is some disappointment that they were unable to take full points against Kilmarnock and Dundee, there are clear signs we are a team on the up.

There are fewer lapses in concentration at the back, a more cohesive system, a settled side, and – crucially – an identity that was sorely lacking under Johnson.

Hibs now look forward to the Edinburgh derby this weekend where a win could be the springboard to a great season under Montgomery.