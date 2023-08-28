Kelly named in Scotland squad

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for next month's Euro 24 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches.

Cyprus have opened with three defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

Kelly will compete with Norwich City's Angus Gunn and Hearts' Zander Clark for the gloves.