Kevin van Veen has started the season in red-hot form.

His beautifully taken opener in Motherwell's defeat at Kilmarnock was illustration of a striker in the groove.

Van Veen shunted aside Lewis Mayo and deftly flicked beyond goalkeeper Sam Walker after being played in by Blair Spittal.

That was the Dutchman's fourth goal in five league games. A rich vein of form. A huge player for rookie boss Steven Hammell