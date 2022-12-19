Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It was a very different Julen Lopetegui at Wolves' Compton training ground this afternoon than the one who spoke to the media in the immediate aftermath of his appointment as manager last month.

Then, he spoke about the new players he might need. Today he was having none of that. All he wanted to speak about were the players he has now and those who might be able to help in tomorrow night's EFL Cup tie with Gillingham.

He also didn't go into too much detail about what he has learned from his players during training. Instead he pointed out that you only truly find out about character during matches.

As that first match draws near, it is clear there is an edge to Lopetegui. Even a relatively tame start at home against the side bottom of League Two cannot disguise that it matters to the former Spain and Real Madrid coach now.

Once the games start, there is no hiding place.