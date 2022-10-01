Curtis Main misses out through injury for St Mirren against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership after the striker's impressive display in the Paisley side's 2-0 win over reigning champions Celtic two weeks ago.

His place is taken by Greg Kiltie, while Alex Gogic replaces Ryan Strain after the Australia defender returned from international duty with a knock.

Strain does make the bench along with Alex Greive, who arrived back later than anticipated from international duty, but the New Zealander's fellow striker, Eamonn Brophy, is not among the substitutes this time through injury.

Visitors Livingston are missing their match winner from last time out at home to Kilmarnock - Cristian Montano.

The Colombian wide man's place is taken by James Penrice.