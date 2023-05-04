Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Under the circumstances, David Moyes was probably relieved to get out of Manchester without West Ham's goal difference taking a significant hit.

In losing Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd to illness, the manager was saying goodbye to his midfield driving force, his most potent set-piece threat and his best defender. With Kurt Zouma ruled out through injury, it left Moyes to pursue a plan of containment and, as a back-up plan, drop further back.

When City had the ball, Michail Antonio moved to a position almost on the left of a midfield three. Behind that were two deep-lying midfielders and a five-man defence. It was almost as if West Ham needed a 12th player to give them an attacking option.

Evidently, that was not possible, so possession was at a premium and the visitors weren't able to create anything with it.

When he replaced Antonio, Moyes spoke to him as if to assure him he was being saved for more manageable tests ahead. This trip to Manchester was as difficult as it gets.