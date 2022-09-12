R﻿angers' Champions League opponents Napoli won 1-0 against Spezia on Saturday.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal in the 89th minute for the home side.

Luciano Spalletti's team are top of Serie A, ahead of Atalanta and AC Milan on goal difference.

N﻿apoli defeated Liverpool 4-1 in Champions League Group A, after Ajax had opened the group with a 4-0 win over visitors Rangers last week.

T﻿he Ibrox side's Saturday Premiership match against Aberdeen, like all weekend Scottish domestic games, was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

R﻿angers v Napoli is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 September with a 20:00 BST kick-off, having been put back 24 hours.