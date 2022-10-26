C﻿helsea players look like they are "buying into" Graham Potter's philosophy, according to former Premier League forward James McFadden.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in nine games under Potter, who is without the services of several key players because of injury.

McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Graham Potter has built up a tremendous reputation, until the point where he goes into Chelsea where there is a different expectation and different pressure.

"I think he’s done well. He’s gone in and changed the tactics. He’s changed formation, personnel and it seems to me that he is looking to give everyone a chance.

"Then he's looking to see where he can use players best and he’s doing that while getting results. He’s worked almost from the bottom to the very top and he’s been really impressive.

"It looks like the players are buying into what he is asking. Some of them are playing in really unfamiliar positions, but they just get on with it and get the job done. Getting the best out of players is a huge part of it and he seems to be doing that."

H﻿ear more analysis and reaction on BBC Sounds