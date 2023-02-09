United with and without Casemiro
Brazil midfielder Casemiro missed Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds because of suspension - and the difference between when he is in and out of the Manchester United team is shown in the stats...
2.3 - Manchester United average 2.3 points-per-game while conceding 0.7 goals-per-game when Casemiro has started in the Premier League this season, compared to 1.4 points-per-game and 2.1 goals conceded per game when he hasn't started. Security. pic.twitter.com/JvYpt8fKa2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 8, 2023
