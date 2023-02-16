Sam Davis, Back of the Net, external

Brett Pitman is a cult hero for many Cherries fans and was integral to our rise through the divisions. His running style was unorthodox, he was not the fastest, but his eye for goal was unquestionable, with many fans labelling him as the most natural finisher at the club.

He had two spells at Dean Court, and while he often had critics, his numbers would tend to do the talking. He was one of many players who fans were concerned might not make the grade upon promotion, but he consistently proved us wrong, and his goals in the season which led to our first top flight promotion were crucial.

We are just gutted he never got to make a Premier League appearance.

Read about every other Premier League club in the full piece here

Who do you think is Bournemouth's ultimate cult hero? Have your say