Robinson nominated for manager of the year

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been nominated for PFA Scotland's manager of the year award.

The Northern Irishman, 48, has guaranteed the Paisley side their highest top-flight finish in almost 30 years by securing a place in the Premiership's top-six for the first time since the league split was introduced.

Stirling Albion's Darren Young, Dunfermline Athletic's James McPake and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou are also included on the four-man shortlist.

SNS

Related Topics