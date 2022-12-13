Killie training ground plans move closer

A proposal put forward by Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie to build a purpose-built training facility that would serve the men's, women's and academy teams has progressed.

A public consultation process has been launched regarding the site, which would consist of two five-a-side pitches, two full-size pitches and a two-floor training facility building with a gym, changing rooms, canteen, offices and a players’ lounge

“Bringing first-team training back into the local area at Rugby Park has been integral in strengthening the connection between the team and our community in recent years," Bowie said. "The next stage of our vision is to build a bespoke training facility, at the heart of our homeland."

Killie manager Derek McInnes is firmly behind the proposal.

“[It] demonstrates the ambition of Billy and the directors, which was one of the main factors in committing my own future to the club," he said.

“Purpose-built training facilities support the nurturing of academy and first-team talent, in addition to strengthening a reputation that will help to attract and retain a certain calibre of player."