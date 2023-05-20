Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to BBC Sport: "Overall in 90 minutes I think the team played a very competitive match and had a really high commitment for every ball.

"If you want to win here you have to defend well. In the first half we did magnificently but in the second half they had more players higher. Tactically it was different.

"I am very proud of their work. We have the last match against Brighton with Europe in our hands.

"We are working like we wanted at the beginning. I'm very proud of our supporters also, travelling to each match and enjoying with us this moment.

"On Sunday we play at home with them, ready to close the season with a good challenge."