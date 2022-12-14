Jamaal Lascelles says not getting minutes for Newcastle won't change his work ethic and that he is ready when called upon by Eddie Howe.

The Magpies club captain has only made six appearances so far this season, with two of his three starts coming in the EFL Cup.

Lascelles told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I’m pleased with myself to be honest.

"I’ve been on the bench for a while now and I completely understand. As a defender you never change your back four if they are fit and keeping clean sheets and as much as I want to play I totally support that.

"It won’t change my work ethic, I will always work hard and be ready when called upon. I’ve been in teams where players that don’t play can be really toxic and sway the dressing room and not support the boys. It’s not in me to do that and I would never ever do that.

"I will always get behind the players, pick the lads up that aren’t playing and try and lead by example. If it’s not on the pitch I can do it in the dressing room and the gaffer knows I’ve been doing that."

