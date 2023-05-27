Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: "I am angry. It looks like it was a game too far for us. I think we've really squeezed what we could out of the group and after all the emotions of Wednesday night we got more tired and tired as the game went on.

"Obviously, we had boys pulling cramp, hamstrings, Ross McCrorie had to come off. All these things. But it's still a reminder to the players that I'll not accept that. I'm not accepting that.

"For as good as they've been, and the praise they've had, next season we need to be better than that."

"As frustrated as I am right now, the way I am as a person, I've still got to remember how good they've been. I think the fans will remember that as well."