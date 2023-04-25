Newcastle United are planning to bring Barcelona's former Leeds United winger Raphinha back to the Premier League. The 27-year-old Brazil international could be joined at St James' Park by Turkey defender Arda Guler, 18, and his midfield team-mate Ferdi Kadioglu, 23, from Fenerbahce. (Mirror), external

The Magpies and Borussia Dortmund are also among the clubs monitoring the situation of Leeds' Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 21. (Football Insider), external

Newcastle and Manchester United scouts were watching Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, play for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column