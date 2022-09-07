Tottenham v Marseille: Pick of the stats

Antonio Conte

  • This will be Tottenham's sixth season in the Champions League, and first since 2019-20 when they were eliminated by RB Leipzig in the last 16.

  • Spurs have never faced any of this season's group-stage opponents - Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon - in the competition before.

  • Marseille have lost 12 matches to English teams in the Champions League, twice as many as against sides from any other country.

  • Harry Kane has been directly involved in 23 goals in his 24 appearances in the Champions League (20 goals, three assists).

  • Kane's Champions League minutes-per-goal ratio of 104.4 is bettered only by Erling Haaland (64), Mario Gomez (102) and Lionel Messi (103.7) among players to have scored 20 or more times.

  • Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez has scored three goals against Tottenham in all competitions (twice for Arsenal and once for Manchester United.