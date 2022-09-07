Tottenham v Marseille: Pick of the stats

This will be Tottenham's sixth season in the Champions League, and first since 2019-20 when they were eliminated by RB Leipzig in the last 16.

Spurs have never faced any of this season's group-stage opponents - Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon - in the competition before.

Marseille have lost 12 matches to English teams in the Champions League, twice as many as against sides from any other country.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 23 goals in his 24 appearances in the Champions League (20 goals, three assists).

Kane's Champions League minutes-per-goal ratio of 104.4 is bettered only by Erling Haaland (64), Mario Gomez (102) and Lionel Messi (103.7) among players to have scored 20 or more times.