Japanese journalist Hideo Tamaru says it is often "difficult to know" what Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is thinking.

Speaking on the latest Albion Unlimited podcast Tamaru said: "He (Mitoma) doesn't really change regardless of how the team or he performs. He's always really self-critical and he's got his feet on the ground firmly always. It's quite difficult to know what's on his mind."

Since Mitoma's move to England, his status has skyrocketed both in England and back home in Japan.

"When he first came over, among football fans he was a well-known player but in terms of the general public he wasn't a household name," said Tamaru.

"I think the World Cup had a big impact on him becoming the big star back home in Japan."

Listen to Albion Unlimited on BBC Sounds