A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

This could be some week for Wilfried Gnonto.

His under-21s debut against Southampton saw him perform well for 81 minutes in front of more than 10,000 fans last Friday. He almost grabbed a first-minute goal but it was his energy, passing, link up play and powerful running which caught the eye.

And this Friday Gnonto, 18, could be in line for a fifth Italy cap in the Nations League tie against England at the San Siro.

Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini has admitted he has a critical shortage of striking options manifested by Lazio's Ciro Immobile being the only Italian in Serie A's current top 13 scorers.

It may present an opportunity for Gnonto, although Mancini has now called up Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini for the injured Napoli forward Matteo Politano.

G﻿nonto was not the marquee signing United supporters were hoping for on deadline day, but the striker does have an enviable scoring record for his nation with 12 goals in 35 appearances from U16s upwards - one of those strikes coming against Germany for the senior squad in June.

He was a Swiss title winner with FC Zurich before moving to Elland Road having found the net 12 times in 74 games for the champions. If not against England then maybe he will feature when Italy take on Hungary in Budapest on Monday.

Either way, t﻿his high-level exposure for the the former Inter Milan youngster will in turn benefit Leeds United.

"What an amazing learning experience for him, and to bring those experiences back, share them with the group, share them with the players, you know, you want your players playing at every standard they can be," suggested the Whites' under-21s head coach Michael Skubala.

"It's only going to help him to become a Premier League player and that's what we want him to be."