Dundee United 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a really, really disappointing for Livingston. Their play throughout the season arguably merits top six football, but they have tailed off badly and were miles off it today.

And that was all the more surprising given their superb performance last weekend, when they blew a very poor St Johnstone away at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Their front quartet played within themselves. Their midfield were somewhat outbattled.

Make no mistake, this was the most important game of their season, and they blew it.