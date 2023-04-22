Celtic 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Until Saturday, Celtic hadn't dropped points at home since a draw with Rangers in May last year. To become the first team to take anything away from the east end of Glasgow in almost 12 months is a mightily impressive feat.

The Fir Park club have lost just twice from nine games under the stewardship of Stuart Kettlewell and now look good to secure their top-flight status after the split.

There is still work to do, but with a six-point advantage and a superior goal difference over 10th-placed Dundee United and 11th-placed Kilmarnock, you have to imagine one win will be more than enough.