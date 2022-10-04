Kevin van Veen epitomises ‘first name on the team sheet’ at Fir Park these days. Or in Dingwall tonight anyway.

Goals, goals, and some more goals seem all but guaranteed when the Dutchman is flying. Eight goals in his last 12 outings are a huge part of why Motherwell are beginning to eye a break into the top half of the table.

Louis Moult is still starting games on the bench for Motherwell but as his match fitness improves, so will his starts you’d assume, which will only provide Van Veen with a tailor-made foil up top should they start together. They certainly looked the part in their cameo towards the end of the 90 minutes this evening.

Despite Ross County having a decent amount of shots on goals, Well’s rearguard limited them to half-chances throughout. When needed though, Liam Kelly was everpresent to keep them out - as always.