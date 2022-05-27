Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool have "a gameplan" for dealing with all Real Madrid's threats in the Champions League final.

Alexander-Arnold comes face to face with Real winger Vinicius Junior, who has starred this season and scored twice against the Reds in the Bernabeu last term.

But the Liverpool full-back insists he is up for the challenge.

"When you play against Real Madrid you expect to come up against world-class players," Alexander-Arnold said.

"There will be battles all over the pitch, but we've got plans to deal with all the threats they pose.

"Vinicius is an outstanding player. He's shown that this season and he's an exciting player to watch.

"We need to understand, as a team, that we have a job to do as individuals and as a group if we're going to win.

"Individual battles are part of that, but it's a team game."