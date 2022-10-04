S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper's reaction as James Maddison's free-kick hit the net to put Leicester City three in front told its own story.

He watched Maddison line up his effort with his hands on his knees. They slipped off and he hung his head as the Leicester man ran away to celebrate.

Cooper knew Taiwo Awoniyi should have given Forest the lead and also that Jesse Lingard, signed amid much fanfare after the ex-Manchester United man was courted by so many clubs, needs to have a different kind of impact than the one that set Maddison up for the opener, which deceived Dean Henderson as it struck Scott McKenna and flew into the corner.

But his side are so obviously a work in progress. With so many new faces, the combinations required to be effective are absent. Cooper is trying to find answers in an unforgiving environment.

Add in the touch of quality that saw Harvey Barnes and Maddison give Henderson no chance of keeping out shots that found the corner of his goal and it is easy to understand how, of these two sides, the Foxes are the ones who have the ingredients to get out of trouble.

Patson Daka's well-taken fourth meant Cooper was experiencing his biggest loss as Forest manager since his first, another four-goal defeat by Fulham in October 2021. Only Leicester have conceded more than Forest's 21 goals so far this season.

Cooper largely found positive answers to the questions posed of him after that Fulham loss. Even if Evangelos Marinakis stands by him, the problems facing the Welshman now appear far bigger.