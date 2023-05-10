Mark Noble says West Ham can "start looking forward" in a season where manager David Moyes faces moments of uncertainty around his future.

Moyes' role was under question during pockets of poor form in the campaign but West Ham have moved closer to safety in the Premier League and enter the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Speaking to The Football News Show, Noble told BBC Sport about the prospect of the club winning a major trophy: "For me, growing up a West Ham fan and playing for them for so many years - my life is surrounded by West Ham people wherever I go - it would be a thank you and payback for the support they have given all these years.

"It's not easy to win trophies. We're in a great place to do that."