Dier and Kane picked out by Garth

Dier: Ever since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Dier has been ever present in the Tottenham line-up.

I can't say he's my favourite defender, but his performance against Arsenal in the north London derby remained professional when some around him were starting to lose their heads.

It would appear that Conte has built his defence around Dier in a three-man line that seems to be working for Spurs at the moment.

Kane: Two superbly taken goals against Arsenal in the north London derby are not to be sniffed at.

Neither was the penalty scored against a superb Nick Pope in the Burnley goal to clinch the game and give Spurs a top-four spot.

Whether Tottenham can retain that position rather depends on their neighbours, who were badly wounded by Kane and then totally destroyed by Son Heung-min.

Kane has given Spurs a great chance of playing Champions League football next season.

