We asked Forest fans what their thoughts are on the signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Here's a flavour of what you've told us.

Honest_Mo: Forest are buying young players (all under 26) with ambition, sensible wages and resale value. Dane Murphy's structure seems better to me than just accepting relegation by buying 30 year olds with Premier League experience.

Ramsgate red: Defence sorted, now to shore up the midfield, which does need more bite and quality for the Premier League. Also with Grabs going , another quality striker is a must too. In Coops we trust.

Blues1959: Good move for Neco, great that he will get regular first team football in the Premier League ready for Wales World Cup campaign.

JackDT: Attacking minded wing back, will suit our system well in light of Djed Spence wanting to join Tottenham. Already has a great relationship with Brennan. Perhaps a bit expensive, but bags of potential.

Nots46: Another top signing, this is how you do it!! YOU REDS...

Neil: From the shadows of a Trent to the banks of the Trent. Best of luck Neco.