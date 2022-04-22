Gerrard on injury news, Villa's poor form and Leicester
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media as Aston Villa prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Villa boss:
Bertrand Traore will be out for the game at King Power Stadium after coming out of training with a groin problem on Wednesday.
Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson are also not available.
Gerrard said he is aware of how Aston Villa's poor form has impacted their position in the table. "For where we are right now, I would prefer a positive result over a positive performance."
The Villa boss has not lost faith in his players to overturn the run of bad results. He added: "I have a lot of trust and belief in these players. We have spoken to the group collectively about what we need to improve."
Gerrard highlighted inconsistency as Villa's biggest downfall in recent games, but said there are enough fixtures left for them to build momentum back again.
On Leicester City and their manager Brendan Rodgers, who was Gerrard's former boss at Liverpool: "They are full of talented players, and I’ve spoken about my respect for Brendan as a coach."
Gerrard wants to build his squad around the likes of 20-year-old midfielder Jacob Ramsey. "It’s not until you get up close and personal that you see his level and potential."