Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Europa League tie against Sevilla on Thursday because of a "muscle injury" that is likely to keep the forward out of action for "a few games".

However, United expect Rashford, who has scored 28 club goals this season, to be fit enough to play a part in the closing weeks of the campaign.

A club statement said: "The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."