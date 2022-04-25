Chelsea 1-0 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have only lost one of their past 16 Premier League home games against West Ham (W11 D4), while the Blues have kept a clean sheet in eight of the 11 victories in this run.

West Ham have lost four consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since June 2020, when David Moyes lost his first six away league games since returning to the club.

David Moyes has never won in 17 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D7 L10). There has been only one occasion of a manager facing a side more on the road without ever winning, with that also being by Moyes (18 vs Arsenal).