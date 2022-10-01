J﻿ack Herrall

B﻿BC Sport Scotland

I﻿t's hard not to wax lyrical about Ryan Porteous after that. He's a much-maligned figure at times but his last week has been sensational. A tremendous Scotland debut followed up by today's display shows great maturity from the 23-year-old.

A﻿way from Porteous, Hibs counter-attacking play was a joy to watch with Martin Boyle being a frequent outlet as they sought to punish County on the transition.

A﻿ lot of talk came from Lee Johnson when he was appointed about attacking attractive, fast-paced football and judging by today's offering - it's here.