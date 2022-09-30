J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s trip to Leicester on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Scott McKenna is a doubt for the game after withdrawing early from the Scotland camp: “We’re still unsure. Everyone else is good to go as before apart from him.”

He has used the international break to assess where Forest are at: “It’s been a mix of disappointments and some really pleasing bits. It’s brilliant to be part of the Premier League but it’s ruthless. We’ve got to work really hard to put it right.”

On a disappointing run of form: “It’s not out of the norm for a promoted team to go on a difficult run and in some ways it’s expected. We don’t want to shy away from it – instead we’ll face up to it, talk about it and deal with it head on.”

He says he is only focussed on how Forest play rather than targeting picking up points against teams around them in the table: “It’s important we improve, prepare right and try to pick up points. Bad results haven’t dented our spirit, just more motivated.”

On a derby against Leicester: “It’s a big game because of the local side and that’s very important to us. It’ll be a brilliant atmosphere under the lights and we can’t wait to get over there. We’re honoured to be part of it and we’re determined to do well.”

