BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore believes Southampton have lost the "relationship with fans" and lack "transparency" and "strategy" since Henrik Kraft was installed as chairman of the club.

The Saints were taken over by Sport Republic in January 2022, a company backed by Serb media mogul Dragan Solak and controlled by Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft.

"Kraft has never worked in football and he is the chairman," Blackmore told BBC Radio Solent's Southampton season review.

"When they bought the club they made a point of saying - the reason we have identified and chosen Southampton is because it is a very well-run club.

"Roll it on 18 months and lots of key figures who were part of that well-run club are either leaving or have left.

"Rasmus Ankersen has a phrase, 'if it ain’t broke then don’t consider breaking it'. It was one of his mantras. They have certainly broken it.

"I don’t see the transparency in the way they are working, the communication that we used to get from the club and the strategy. Given I am a communicator between the public and the club - someone might want to share the strategy?

"Look at transfer dealings - we were encouraging a lot of young players in the summer but it went too far we subsequently found out, which is easy with hindsight. January was a mish-mash of players of different styles and abilities.

"I don’t know what the philosophy and style is. They have lost that relationship with the fans where everyone was on board knowing what they were going to achieve."

