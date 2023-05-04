Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell says Erling Haaland's incredible season reflects how much quality Manchester City have as a whole.

The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal in the Premier League against West Ham to move past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's previous best of 34.

Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a remarkable achievement but when you look at the team he is in and the quality they have got, this is a team who are functioning perfectly.

"They won a title with a false nine, now they have a number nine it’s just a matter of them working out how best to feed him. They have worked it out.

"Aguero scored hatfuls of goals, this boy is a different beast.

"I didn't expect Haaland to score at this rate, but in this Man City team they have so much quality and he was the right player to plug in. Timing is everything."

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison added: "He’s been outstanding.

"When he came to the Premier League I thought he is definitely going to hit the ground running. A few people doubted him but you can never doubt him.

"He’s 22 years of age and is only going to get better. He’s a natural goalscorer and it’s it’s a joy to see him in the Premier League. We’ve got to enjoy him because he is one of the best strikers around."

Did you know?

Haaland has scored 35 Premier League goals this season, the most by a player in a single campaign in the competition, and the most by a player in the English top-flight since Ron Davies in 1966-67 (37).

Man City have now scored 1,000 goals in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues since he joined in 2016, and over 200 more than any other Premier League side in this time (Liverpool 797).

