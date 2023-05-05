Former Leicester defender Ian Baraclough believes goalkeeper Daniel Iversen will be key in the Foxes' fight against relegation.

Iversen was inspired during the 2-2 draw with Everton on Monday, making a string of impressive saves.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling Podcast, Baraclough said: "He was immense, he looked big in the goal and he gave a presence in his penalty box.

"That performance is something you hopefully look back on at the end of the season and say, 'That saved us two points for Everton rather than gained us a point'."

Leicester are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference with four matches left to play. Iversen took Danny Ward's place eight games ago and has been instrumental in Dean Smith's side going three games unbeaten.

"He gives defenders a bit of insurance that there's somebody behind them in good form," said Baraclough.

"He's in a good frame of mind. He's spent four, five years at the club. He's been patient, going out on loan and has been a great trainer.

"He deserves his chance and he's taken it. Leicester have another special 'keeper on their hands."

