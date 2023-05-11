Leicester's biggest disappointment this season

It has to be Brendan Rodgers. His stubbornness is the reason we are in a relegation scrap this season.

Refusing to play Caglar Soyuncu over personal problems and choosing Danny Ward over Daniel Iversen for the majority of the season has really cost us. He managed to turn a winning, top-five side into something surrounded by a hostile, toxic atmosphere with no passion.

Since Dean Smith came in we’ve been picking up points, but if you ask me it’s too little, too late and Rodgers' management and style will be the reason we go down this season.

With this said, I do also partially blame the board for not giving Rodgers the funds at the start of the season, and also for waiting as long as they did to sack him.

