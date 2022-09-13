Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd is convinced Champions League rivals Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig will struggle to cope if Ange Postecoglou's side keep up the attacking intent shown in the opening home loss to Real Madrid. (Daily Record), external

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says playing Ross County gives him as much fire in his belly as facing Real Madrid or Shakthar Donetsk. (Scottish Sun), external

R﻿ead the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.