We asked for your comments after West Ham's 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: We seem to be improving game by game, but it's not time to get carried away. The new players need to be integrated into the team and we need to find our best XI. Only then can we start to see consistency in our results.

Kozan: It was nice seeing changes to the team. Our bench looked strong. Adding Paqueta to this team, along with Hans Vanaken, will give us a strong squad. Not sure what our starting line-up should be though. Great result away from home.

Steven: West Ham appear to panic on the ball and just think that anywhere forward is better than nothing. Players don't seem aware of who's around them before they get the ball. I think it would be a good training lesson to stop play, pick a player who has to close their eyes and name the players around them and there position to them.

Risheban: Five at the back never worked with Moyes - he should have kept faith with four in the first half. We had an awful second half but we fought back, so I am happy with our first win. COYI!