Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

It was hard to tell which set of supporters had more cause to concoct the chant when a refrain of "attack, attack, attack" was heard from the stands during the second half.

Bournemouth's first task after their annihilation at Anfield was to show their defensive solidity, and interim manager Gary O'Neil will feel a mix of relief and hope that this result puts that embarrassment behind them and potentially restores some of their battered confidence.

"I couldn't be prouder of what the lads put in, from where they were last weekend," said O'Neil, who told BT Sport that he will "roll with" his new position and wants to be a boss.

"I said to the boys, 'what a chance to show resilience and togetherness at a difficult time.' It gives you a chance in every game. That's what we built our foundation from and it can't just be today.

"I enjoyed the first 10 minutes, maybe, and then when it got a bit messy, I didn't enjoy it as much as I hoped."

The only side to have failed to score in four out of five Premier League games so far this season now go to Nottingham Forest and host Brighton - games that give Bournemouth a chance of doing more than merely restoring respectability.