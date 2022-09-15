Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in five goals in six Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee United (four goals, one assist), scoring in all three such games at Ibrox.

United remain the only side without a win in the Premiership this season (D2 L4). The Tannadice men have failed to score in their last three league games, last going four with a goal in December 2021.

Rangers have won each of their last seven top-flight home games against Dundee United by an aggregate score of 21-2 since a 3-2 defeat in April 2011.