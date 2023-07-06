We asked you who was Manchester United's best bargain buy.

Your replies were fairly unanimous - but there was room for some other suggestions...

Gazzaria: Eric Cantona was our best signing under Sir Alex Ferguson and changed the club's fortunes while simultaneously inspiring the next generation of fledglings; cultivating the Treble winning team of 1999. A snip at £1m.

Lucy: Best low budget Manchester United player? Look no further than 'King Eric' himself.

Lee: Would we have won the league in 1992-93 without Cantona? Probably not. Changed our fortunes for years.

Tim: Denis Irwin. What a signing he proved to be.

David: Free transfer - Christian Eriksen. Bargain - Peter Schmeichel at £500,000.

Martyn: For me it's got to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he was a massive character and kept himself unbelievably fit. It's just a shame we never got him in his younger years as he would have become a United legend.