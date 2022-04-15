Arteta said there are "private reasons" why Alexandre Lacazette has not been at the training ground but "there is a good possibility" he will be available.

Thomas Partey is likely to miss the rest of the season. Arteta said "he is trying to get back as quick as possible but we are not very optimistic".

He said "there are going to be some twists still for sure" in the race for the top four.

Arteta said on Saturday "you are going to see two teams that are hurting. We want to perform and win and after their defeat they want to do the same".

He said "we have many options" when asked if Gabriel Martinelli could start up front.

On Granit Xhaka playing left-back, Arteta said: "Look at the stats when Granit plays at left-back. You don’t get much better than that."

On Xhaka's recent interview about coming close to quitting Arsenal, Arteta said "it’s a huge decision and to do that you have to be emotionally really well and mature and not a lot of people are able to do that".