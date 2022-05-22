Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard: "The recovery from Thursday was difficult for us. It was a big night, the players were tired because everybody at the club gave everything.

"We were in the game in the first half. We had some chances and at half-time I fancied us to maybe create a bit more in the second half.

"We conceded three goals from set pieces today and when you do that, you know your backs are going to be against the wall to get results.

"We found it a struggle for various reasons, but I can't complain too much because the players have given so much."