Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

There should be no doubt as to where the points should have gone at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock turned in one of their best performances of the season, but that will be forgotten in the weeks to come. The most important stat is the meagre point they picked up.

The hosts dominated, playing some lovely football - yes, lovely! - but they could only get past a fragile Saints defence once.

Looking at the positives, Derek McInnes will know if his side can turn in that level of performance most weeks, they should pick up plenty more points and keep themselves safe.

Danny Armstrong and Jordan Jones bombarded the flanks while David Watson drove through the middle.